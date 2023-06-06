Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels launches Canada's first SAF roadmap

Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels launched (05-Jun-2023) Canada's first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) roadmap, detailing policy framework, priority actions and next steps towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The roadmap focuses on the following key objectives:

Immediate decarbonisation: Maximise SAF now from commercial ready pathways;

Feedstock activation: Establish commercial pathways for all Canada's feedstocks;

Innovation drive: Launch demonstrations with homegrown technology in multiple pathways.

The roadmap is premised on the target of consuming one billion litres of SAF by 2030, representing 10% of all jet fuel use in Canada. By 2035, Canada is expected to produce SAF to meet 25% of total domestic jet fuel demand, reducing emissions by up to 20%. The roadmap was developed in collaboration with the Transition Accelerator and Energy Futures Lab. [more - original PR]