Canada seeks private investment for Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary Airports
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced (15-Sep-2026) the government will seek private investment through long term concessions to operate Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and YYC Calgary International Airport. Mr Carney stated the Government will retain ownership of the underlying land and assets, "bringing in new capital and expertise into their operations and growth". He added: "The tens of billions of dollars of capital raised would then be reinvested into building the infrastructure that Canada needs", including regional airports, new local transportation infrastructure and new nation building infrastructure. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]