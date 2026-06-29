29-Jun-2026 12:11 PM
Canada Border Services Agency announces new Free Flow International-to-International Transit process
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced (26-Jun-2026) the Free Flow International-to-International Transit, a new process designed to simplify connections for international travellers passing through Canadian airports on their way to other countries. Details include:
- Passengers travelling from one international destination to another via a participating Canadian airport are no longer required to physically meet with a border services officer or check in via a kiosk;
- Airlines are required to collect and share passenger flight details, including final destination and scheduled departure time, directly with the CBSA to verify that travellers have left the country as intended;
- Passengers are still required to carry the proper visas and travel documents for their final destination, including a confirmed airline ticket for an international flight departing Canada within 24 hours of their arrival;
- The streamlined system has been successfully tested and is available at Vancouver International Airport, Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Canada Border Services Agency launched a 30-day consultation on the proposed Free Flow International-to-International Transit regulatory change, which would remove the requirement for international-to-international transit passengers to check in with CBSA and instead require carriers to share additional itinerary data so CBSA could confirm onward departure.1