Campo Grande International Airport to inaugurate three new aerobridges
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Background ✨
Brazilian Development Bank approved BRL4.64 billion to expand, modernise and maintain Campo Grande and 10 other airports, with improvements due by Jun-2026 (and Jun-2028 for Sao Paulo Congonhas)1. Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports earmarked BRL658 million for Mato Grosso do Sul airports, including Campo Grande's terminal expansion to 12,000sqm and installation of five aerobridges, targeted for completion by Jun-20262. Brazil's Government later outlined BRL9.2 billion for airport modernisation, noting works underway at Campo Grande and other Aena airports with completion "as early as 2026"3.