Calgary Airports unveils new brand identity
Calgary Airports unveiled (23-Jul-2025) a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo, visuals and tone. The organisation's legal name will remain Calgary Airport Authority, however it will now be known as Calgary Airports to "better reflect operations" at both YYC Calgary International Airport and Springbank Airport. The new brand was shaped by a year-long creative process which included input from the airport community and guests. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
YYC Calgary International Airport reported record passenger traffic in 2024, handling 18.9 million passengers, with growth attributed to new nonstop services and air service development initiatives. The authority also finalised plans for a Centralised Screening Project, began construction, and maintained the lowest operating cost per passenger among Tier 1 Canadian airports. It reported an operational loss of CAD34.2 million despite increased revenue and EBITDA growth in 20241 2.