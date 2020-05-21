CALC forms cooperation agreement with Moutai Leasing and China Construction Bank

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) signed (20-May-2020) a strategic cooperation agreement with Moutai Financial Leasing and China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB). The three parties will establish a close-knit cooperative partnership for the long term in the aviation industry chain, facilitating development of the aviation finance industry in China, exploring cooperation opportunities in aircraft leasing, aircraft components leasing and aviation funds for China-made aircraft, among others. CALC and Moutai Leasing target to seal leasing transactions for at least 20 aircraft in the next three years. CALC will be responsible for providing aircraft asset management services, CCB will act as financier, providing lending, debt underwriting, asset securitisation and other financial services. [more - original PR]

