CALC expects mainland Chinese capacity may reach pre COVID-19 levels by end of Aug-2020

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) stated (14-Aug-2020) that with the COVID-19 pandemic gradually coming under control in China, the seven day seat capacity in mainland China is expected to recover to pre-crisis levels, and possibly even see a slightly positive year-on-year growth by end of Aug-2020. The lessor envisages the implementation of more stringent health and security checks globally to restore passenger confidence. It expects air travel demand for both leisure and businesses, suppressed throughout the pandemic, will recover swiftly when the pandemic subsides. [more - original PR]