11-May-2024 11:51 AM
CAE director: Challenge finding new talent in operations control 'will not go away any time soon'
CAE FS director project management and flight operations solutions Tim Wellensiek, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "In the operations control area, we have a challenge to find new talent. It seems like a universal problem. It's a challenge which will not go away any time soon. There's actually quite an organisational separation between the MRO and the operation". Mr Wellensiek added: "There's not much optimisation happening between the two. My question is this - is there something from a software perspective we should invest in?".