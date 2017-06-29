29-Jun-2017 8:40 AM
India Cabinet gives 'in principle' approval for disinvestment of Air India and five subsidiaries
India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved (28-Jun-2017) the fourth tranche recommendations of NITI Aayog on strategic disinvestment of CPSE (strategic disinvestment of Air India and five of its subsidiaries) based on the recommendations of Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD). Approval details are as follows:
- 'In principle' approval for considering strategic disinvestment of Air India and five subsidiaries;
-
Constitution of an Air India specific Alternative Mechanism headed by the Minister of Finance and including the Minister for Civil Aviation and such other Minister(s) to guide the process on strategic disinvestment from time to time and to decide the following:
-
-
Treatment of "unsustainable debt" of Air India;
-
Divestment of certain assets to a shell company;
- Demerger and strategic disinvestment of three profit making subsidiaries;
-
The quantum of disinvestment;
-
The "universe of bidders".
-
Air India has five subsidiaries: Air India Engineering Services, Air India Transport Services, Air India Charters, Hotel Corporation of India and Air India SATS (along with Singapore Airport Terminal Services). [more - original PR]