CAAT introduces new passenger protection regulations

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), via its official Facebook account, announced (12-May-2025) it introduced new regulation to enhance passenger rights on international flights, effective 20-May-2025. Details include:

For delays over two hours: Airlines must provide free food and drinks to cover the waiting time and provide free communication channels;

For delays over five hours: Airlines must also provide monetary compensation of THB1500 (USD45.02) within 14 days, and accommodation and transport if an overnight stay is necessary. Passengers can choose to get a refund if they cancel their travel plans;

For delays over 10 hours: Airlines must offer all of the above as well as monetary compensation of up to THB4500 (USD135.06) within 14 days;

For flight cancellation: Airlines must provide the same assistance as for flights delayed more than 10 hours, unless the flight is cancelled at least seven days in advance.

For domestic flights, compensation will increase from THB600 (USD18.01) to THB1200 (USD36.01) for flights delayed for more than five hours and from THB1200 (USD36.01) to THB1500 (USD45.02) for cancelled flights.