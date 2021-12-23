23-Dec-2021 8:34 AM
CAAS to temporarily halt ticket sales on VTL services entering Singapore due to Omicron variant
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced (22-Dec-2021) the following measures to manage the inflow of Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) passengers and mitigate the risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant:
- Effective 23:59 22-Dec-2021, there will be no new ticket sales on designated VTL services for entry into Singapore from all VTL countries until 23:59 20-Jan-2022. CAAS will also cap the total ticket sales at 50% of the allocated quota for designated VTL services entering Singapore from 21-Jan-2022;
- Singapore citizens and permanent residents who hold tickets for designated VTL services and meet all other conditions for travel under the VTL will not be affected and may continue to enter the country. Those who do not will be subject to prevailing border health measures, including quarantine requirements;
- Long term pass holders and short term visitors may also continue to travel to Singapore without quarantine under the VTL if they hold valid vaccinated travel passes, tickets on designated VTL services and meet all other conditions for travel under the VTL. Those who do not may be denied entry into Singapore. [more - original PR]