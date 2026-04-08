CAAS launches OneAviation Wellness Festival
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) inaugurated (07-Apr-2026) the OneAviation Wellness Festival with the Changi General Hospital (CGH) from 07-Apr-2026 to 10-Apr-2026, to support health and mental wellness for Singapore's aviation workforce. CAAS said the festival is "the first ever aviation sector health and mental wellness event that has been specially curated by CGH's Occupational and Aviation Medicine team". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
CAAS previously outlined manpower initiatives to develop Singapore’s aviation workforce, including integrating professional training with undergraduate education, reviewing training and licensing requirements, and launching an Apr-2026 study on workplace environments, transport accessibility and rest facilities at Changi Airport and Changi Airfreight Centre.1 CAAS also launched a tripartite framework to strengthen mental health and wellness support for pilots and air traffic controllers, working with airlines, unions and pilot associations.2