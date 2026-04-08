CAAS launches OneAviation Wellness Festival

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) inaugurated (07-Apr-2026) the OneAviation Wellness Festival with the Changi General Hospital (CGH) from 07-Apr-2026 to 10-Apr-2026, to support health and mental wellness for Singapore's aviation workforce. CAAS said the festival is "the first ever aviation sector health and mental wellness event that has been specially curated by CGH's Occupational and Aviation Medicine team". [more - original PR]