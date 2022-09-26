CAAC submits sustainability action plan to ICAO, targets carbon neutrality by 2035

CAAC submitted (23-Sep-2022) its '2022 China's Green Development Policy and Action' to ICAO recently, introducing China's national aviation green action progress and outlining future prospects, business development direction and action. The action plan introduces eight main directions of promotion, including policy, the application of new technology, the utilisation of clean energy and the promotion of green management. Highlights include:

2019: China's transport fleet fuel efficiency was 0.285kg per ton kilometre; Airport energy consumption declined 15.8% and carbon emissions per passenger declined 43.2%, compared to the period 2013 to 2015;

2021: Fuel consumption per ton kilometre will be 0.309kg; Total carbon emissions will reduce by 400 million tons compared to 2000; Airport energy consumption per passenger will increase by 2.3% compared to the average value between 2013 and 2015. Carbon emissions per passenger will decline 22.1%;

2025 target: Fuel consumption per ton kilometre: 0.293kg; Carbon emission per ton kilometre: 0.886kg; Cumulative consumption of sustainable aviation fuel of 50,000 tons over five years;

2035 target: Achieve carbon neutrality in aviation transport. [more - original PR - Chinese]