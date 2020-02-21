CAAC: 2497 weekly international frequencies to operate in week of 24-Feb-2020

CAAC announced (20-Feb-2020) regular air services will be maintained between mainland China and 113 destinations across 54 countries for the week of 24-Feb-2020 to 01-Mar-2020. There will be 2497 weekly international frequencies, including 1656 passenger and 841 freighter. China's airlines will operate 1258 flights, including 988 passenger and 270 freighter, while foreign airlines will operate 1239 flights, including 668 passenger and 571 freighter. [more - original PR - Chinese]