Budapest Airport CCO Kam Jandu, speaking at CAPA Airline Leader Summit, stated (17-Mar-2023) the airport "covered 79% of passengers from 2019" in 2022, with forecasts for 90% in 2023 and 100% in 2024. Mr Jandu said "last year we had a lot of destinations that returned, but we had 10 new ones as well, so its incrementally looking positive" and added "we've seen a positive rebound as anticipated".