Brussels Airport expecting 'major impact' on activities due to national strike on 13-Jan-2025
Brussels Airport, via its official Facebook account, announced (11-Jan-2025) due to a national strike by a number of retailers and security personnel on 13-Jan-2025, the airport is expecting a "major impact" on activities. The airport said this is expected to cause multiple flight cancellations and delays.
Background
Brussels South Charleroi Airport experienced significant disruptions on 01-Oct-2024 due to industrial action by security, cleaning, and hospitality workers, although arrivals were not affected1. Similarly, Brussels Airlines cancelled most flights on the same day due to reduced capacity at Brussels Airport, caused by a national manifestation organised by security workers' unions2. This reflects ongoing industrial tensions in Belgium's aviation sector, affecting operations at major airports.