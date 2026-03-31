Brussels Airport calls for flexibility in EES implementation
Brussels Airport welcomed (30-Mar-2026) the Belgian Government's decision to postpone the registration of biometric data in the new European Entry/Exit System (EES) and called on the European Commission for further flexibility in the EES implementation. The airport stated approximately 600 passengers missed their flights over the past four days and delays resulting from the border issues amounted to a total of 21 hours. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
European Council backed a regulation allowing a six‑month, phased EES introduction, including an initial period where Member States could operate without biometric functionalities, with a separate European Commission decision to set the start date.1 Brussels Airport previously planned additional border-control infrastructure for the EES transition from 12-Oct-2025, ahead of full implementation expected by 10-Apr-2026.2 Industry bodies warned EES caused significant delays and urged an EES review ahead of peak summer traffic.3