British Airways unveils new cabins for retrofitted A380s

British Airways unveiled (05-Oct-2026) new First, Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy) cabins for its retrofitted A380 aircraft. The cabin refurbishment programme features redesigned interiors, new seats in every cabin and upgrades to the onboard experience, with the first A380 expected to enter service "in the coming months". The refurbished A380 will feature four cabins across two decks with 12 seats in First, 106 in Club World, 84 in World Traveller Plus and 215 in World Traveller. British Airways CEO Sean Doyle stated: "We've completely reimagined the customer experience, introducing new and updated seats in every cabin, all carefully considered to deliver greater comfort and an elevated customer experience". He added: "At the heart of the transformation is our brand-new First suite, but this investment goes far beyond a single cabin. From redesigned interiors and upgraded dining to new amenities and service delivery, every detail has been thoughtfully designed with our customers front and centre, helping them to have a more seamless and memorable experience when they fly with us". [more - original PR]