Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Aug-2018 9:41 AM

British Airways reports busiest summer on record, 4m pax in Aug-2018

British Airways reported (26-Aug-2018) the following operational highlights for summer 2018:

  • Busiest summer on record, with more than four million passengers handled in Aug-2018 alone;
  • Most popular long haul routes: New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong;
  • Most popular short haul routes: Malaga, Nice, Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Glasgow;
  • 37,000 vegan meals ordered in Jul-2018, +32% year-on-year;
  • 212,000 bottles of wine consumed across all British Airways services in Jul-2018, +3%;
  • 105,000 bottles of Champagne consumed in Club Europe/Club World and First in Jul-2018, +5%;
  • Pittsburgh, Santiago and Nashville forecast to be among popular routes in 2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More