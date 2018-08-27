27-Aug-2018 9:41 AM
British Airways reports busiest summer on record, 4m pax in Aug-2018
British Airways reported (26-Aug-2018) the following operational highlights for summer 2018:
- Busiest summer on record, with more than four million passengers handled in Aug-2018 alone;
- Most popular long haul routes: New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong;
- Most popular short haul routes: Malaga, Nice, Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Glasgow;
- 37,000 vegan meals ordered in Jul-2018, +32% year-on-year;
- 212,000 bottles of wine consumed across all British Airways services in Jul-2018, +3%;
- 105,000 bottles of Champagne consumed in Club Europe/Club World and First in Jul-2018, +5%;
- Pittsburgh, Santiago and Nashville forecast to be among popular routes in 2019. [more - original PR]