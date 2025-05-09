British Airways Holidays MD: 'The concept of luxury being very niche is actually not true'

British Airways Holidays MD Andrew Flintham, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "The concept of luxury being very niche is actually not true". Mr Flintham said: "Of the big uplifts that we see, are people uplifting rooms, destinations and accommodation, and it's all driven by the fact that they feel like they're getting something for free because they're redeeming their Avios against it". He added: "It's a really powerful ecosystem to deliver a premium offering at maybe a price that's lower than people think".