British Airways and Viva announce codeshare partnership
British Airways (BA) and Viva announced (03-Nov-2026) a codeshare agreement, enabling BA customers to book connecting journeys to and from 13 destinations across Mexico served by Viva when travelling via Mexico City or Cancun to London. The 13 destinations will be bookable under BA's flight code for travel from 28-Mar-2027. The partnership is designed to provide customers from London and Europe with greater access to destinations in Mexico, while customers beginning their journey in Mexico will be able to connect to BA's global network of more than 200 destinations through London. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Iberia previously reinforced and later expanded its codeshare with Viva, enabling Iberia customers to connect beyond Mexico City to more than 20 Viva domestic destinations, and adding Madrid-Monterrey to link 32 Mexican points to Europe.1 2 Viva also began selling Iberia Group itineraries to Europe and the Middle East via its own platform under the expanded codeshare.3