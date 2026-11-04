British Airways and Viva announce codeshare partnership

British Airways (BA) and Viva announced (03-Nov-2026) a codeshare agreement, enabling BA customers to book connecting journeys to and from 13 destinations across Mexico served by Viva when travelling via Mexico City or Cancun to London. The 13 destinations will be bookable under BA's flight code for travel from 28-Mar-2027. The partnership is designed to provide customers from London and Europe with greater access to destinations in Mexico, while customers beginning their journey in Mexico will be able to connect to BA's global network of more than 200 destinations through London. [more - original PR]