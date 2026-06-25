British Airways and Porter Airlines confirm new codeshare agreement
British Airways and Porter Airlines announced (24-Jun-2026) a new codeshare agreement, providing British Airways customers with access to 17 domestic destinations in Canada bookable under a 'BA' code. The domestic destinations served by Porter include Ottawa, Edmonton and Winnipeg and are available for passengers travelling to or from London via Toronto or Montreal. The partnership also enables British Airways Club members to earn Avios and tier points when travelling on Porter services. Codeshare services are available for travel from 08-Jul-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Porter previously received Canadian Transportation Agency authorisation to offer codeshare services to Brazil, Türkiye and Morocco, and it already held codeshare arrangements with Air Transat and American Airlines, according to OAG and CAPA data.1 Porter and American Airlines also launched a codeshare with AAdvantage mileage earning, covering select American transborder/domestic services and Porter services from Toronto Pearson.2