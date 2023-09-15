Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Sep-2023 1:16 PM

Brisbane Mayor: 15 airlines currently operating at Brisbane Airport, down from 35 pre-pandemic

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (15-Sep-2023) Brisbane Airport was "impacted significantly" by the COVID-19 pandemic, with operating airlines decreasing from 35 to 15 carriers currently operating at the airport. Mayor Schrinner stated returning to pre-pandemic traffic and networks is "very important", with direct flights to be "absolutely crucial".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More