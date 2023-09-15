15-Sep-2023 1:16 PM
Brisbane Mayor: 15 airlines currently operating at Brisbane Airport, down from 35 pre-pandemic
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (15-Sep-2023) Brisbane Airport was "impacted significantly" by the COVID-19 pandemic, with operating airlines decreasing from 35 to 15 carriers currently operating at the airport. Mayor Schrinner stated returning to pre-pandemic traffic and networks is "very important", with direct flights to be "absolutely crucial".