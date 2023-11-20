Brisbane Airport welcomes first direct group arrivals from China since pandemic

Brisbane Airport welcomed (18-Nov-2023) the launch of four times weekly Guangzhou-Brisbane service by China Southern Airlines, marking the airport's 28th direct international destination. The airline is projected to handle nearly 278,000 visitors to Brisbane on the route over the next three years, generating approximately AUD440 million (USD286.5 million) for the visitor economy and supporting 1790 jobs in Queensland. The service marks one of 26 deals negotiated under the Attracting Aviation Investment Fund in partnership with Queensland's four international airports. Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff stated: "Not only do we celebrate the return of China Southern Airlines, but with it, the very first direct group arrivals from China into Queensland since the pandemic. It is the group travel market and their itineraries that will deliver large numbers of tourists from China into this state's regions... This is also a restored route for Queensland's exports to make their way to one of the world's largest markets". [more - original PR]