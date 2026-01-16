Brisbane Airport reports annual, monthly and daily pax records in 2025

Brisbane Airport reported (16-Jan-2026) it handled 25 million passengers during its 100th anniversary year in 2025, an increase of 5.3% year-on-year and the airport's "busiest year on record". The airport also handled its "busiest month on record" in Dec-2025 with 2.3 million passengers, and the "busiest day in the history of the International Terminal" with 26,111 passengers on 20-Dec-2025. The airport attributed the record number of international travellers in Dec-2025 in part to the resumption of Malaysia Airlines service to Brisbane and the launch of Jetstar Airways service to Cebu. Brisbane Airport CEO Gert‑Jan de Graaff stated: "January 2026 has also started solidly and February is shaping up to be strong as well... In December, we opened new security screening points in both the domestic and international terminals and passengers are experiencing the convenience of being able to keep items like laptops in their bags". Mr de Graaff added: "2026 will see even more transformation at the International Terminal, with passport control permanently relocating to the same level as check‑in and the new security screening area. New dining options will also open and in 2027 a vastly expanded duty free store will welcome travellers". [more - original PR]