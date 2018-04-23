Loading
Brisbane Airport opens new expansion to international terminal

Brisbane Airport opened (22-Apr-2018) its new AUD135 million (USD103.6 million) expansion of its northern international terminal and apron. The project delivered 55,000sqm of new pavement, new aircraft taxiways and three new aircraft parking bays capable of accommodating aircraft up to A380 weight, as well as improved passenger experience and processing efficiency to cater for future growth. Work added 11,000sqm of space at the international terminal, including new arriving and departing passenger zones, two new walk-out gates and four new aerobridges. [more - original PR]

