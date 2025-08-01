1-Aug-2025 3:38 PM
Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO: 'There’s a lot of innovation happening at airports'
Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "We've come a long way in the last decade in terms of thinking about what sustainable airport operation looks like", adding: "There's a lot of innovation happening at airports".
Background ✨
Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff previously stated the airport aims to be "the greenest airport in Australia" and highlighted the urgency of sustainability efforts, with plans to accelerate key targets and support sustainable growth through significant investment and transformation programmes over the next decade, targeting 30 million passengers annually by 2032 and 60 million by 20501 2.