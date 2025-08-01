Brisbane Airport becomes first airport globally to complete IATA SeMS security assessment
Brisbane Airport announced (01-Aug-2025) it became "the first airport in the world" to complete a security assessment under the IATA Security Management System (SeMS) certification process. The SeMS certification follows an onsite visit to the airport in Jun-2025 and a full audit of the airport's approach to aviation security. The airport reported it was certified at the highest level of entry. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IATA introduced the Security Management System certification programme to modernise and optimise aviation security management for airlines, airports, and ground handlers, aiming for proactive risk identification and continuous improvement in security practices1 2. Brisbane Airport previously deployed advanced security equipment and screening systems as part of its response to enhanced Australian Government mandates on aviation security3 4.