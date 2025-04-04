Breeze Airways 'getting closer' to launching scheduled international service: CEO
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Breeze Airways planned to receive US Department of Transportation authorisation for charter international services by the end of 2023, with scheduled authority to follow shortly thereafter1. The carrier aimed to expand its network to include international routes, as well as increase its Providence network to 35 nonstop destinations2. Breeze had also been working towards FAA flag carrier approval to operate international services, targeting sun destinations and European locations such as Ireland3.