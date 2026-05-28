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    28-May-2026 4:46 PM

    Breeze Airways CEO sees no immediate need for -500 variant of A220

    Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (27-May-2026) the LCC does not see an immediate need for the proposed A220-500 variant, noting the extra seats are not necessary for its network profile. Mr Neeleman explained the LCC is not a high load factor airline, adding that on its "best days", load factors are in the low 80s percentage range. The LCC has 54 A220-300 aircraft in its fleet. [more - Aviation Week]

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