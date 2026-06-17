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    17-Jun-2026 4:42 PM

    Breeze Airways CEO: 'If we can get the fares back down... I think demand will be good'

    Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) the price of oil has gone down in "the last few days". Mr Neeleman continued: "I think if we can get the fares back down... I think demand will be good". He added: "If they can stay at this level or come down a little bit, I'm not worried about demand in [2H2026]", noting: "It all depends on where fuel goes and where the fares are". [more - CAPA TV]

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