Brazilian Government increases National Civil Aviation Fund by USD1.5bn

Brazil's Government increased (28-Oct-2026) the financing capacity of the National Civil Aviation Fund (FNAC) by BRL8 billion (USD1.5 billion), bringing the fund to BRL13.56 billion (USD2.54 billion). FNAC is intended for reimbursable financial support for the operations of Brazilian airlines. The financing limit will be up to BRL2.5 billion (USD467.57 million) for companies with a market share exceeding 5% in the domestic market and up to BRL500 million (USD93.51 million) for other companies. The repayment term will be up to 60 months, with an interest rate of 4% p/a. [more - original PR - Portuguese]