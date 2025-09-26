Loading
26-Sep-2025 11:42 AM

Brazilian Government announces renegotiation of Rio de Janeiro Galeão Airport concession

Brazil's Minister of Ports and Airports Silvio Costa Filho announced (25-Sep-2025) the signing ceremony for a renegotiation of the concession contract to enable Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport's restructuring. The agreement provides for an assisted sale auction for the concessionaire in Mar-2026, with a minimum bid of BRL932 million (USD173.70 million) and a variable contribution of 20% on gross revenue until 2039. It includes the exit of Infraero, which holds 49% of the shares, by Mar-2026. The agreement also includes the exclusion of an obligation to build a third runway, and the creation of a compensation mechanism in the event of restrictions at Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More