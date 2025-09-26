Brazilian Government announces renegotiation of Rio de Janeiro Galeão Airport concession

Brazil's Minister of Ports and Airports Silvio Costa Filho announced (25-Sep-2025) the signing ceremony for a renegotiation of the concession contract to enable Rio de Janeiro Galeão International Airport's restructuring. The agreement provides for an assisted sale auction for the concessionaire in Mar-2026, with a minimum bid of BRL932 million (USD173.70 million) and a variable contribution of 20% on gross revenue until 2039. It includes the exit of Infraero, which holds 49% of the shares, by Mar-2026. The agreement also includes the exclusion of an obligation to build a third runway, and the creation of a compensation mechanism in the event of restrictions at Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport. [more - original PR - Portuguese]