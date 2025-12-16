Brazil MPor announces USD461m investment plan for São Paulo Guarulhos Airport

Brazil Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) announced (11-Dec-2025) an investment plan for GRU Airport São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport. The set of works and modernisations, estimated at BRL2.5 billion (USD461.73 million) until 2029, aim to expand operational capacity, strengthen security and prepare the airport for growth in domestic and international demand. The plan includes installing new body scanners and facial recognition readers, 98 X-ray machines and 16 EDS Standard 3 units. It also includes terminal expansions, improvements to aprons and taxiways, and the adoption of new monitoring and emergency response technologies. [more - original PR - Portuguese]