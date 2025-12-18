18-Dec-2025 12:13 PM
Brazil MPor announces USD272m investment to expand airport infrastructure
Brazil Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor) presented (16-Dec-2025) a strategy of BRL1.5 billion (USD272.27 million) in investments to expand and modernise airport infrastructure. Details include:
- The new public portfolio of airport projects is valid for the 2026/27 cycle. The initiative will focus on regional aviation, increasing air connectivity and meeting growing demand of the air sector, particularly in regions with low air transport coverage;
- Mpor has structured a portfolio with 34 new projects at 31 airports, distributed across 16 states. The strategy is organised into three priority areas:
- Projects in advanced stages of construction, with a projected investment of BRL531 million (USD96.38 million);
- New priority projects to be initiated from 2026 onwards, totalling over BRL1 billion (USD181.51 million);
- Projects focused on remote regions and the Legal Amazon, with approximately BRL250 million (USD45.38 million);
- In addition to the construction projects, the Ministry of Planning will continue a schedule of technical studies. These include technical feasibility studies for 22 airports, paving studies for a further 17, and the exploration of nine new regional airports in six states. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The AmpliAR programme was designed to attract over BRL5 billion in private investment and modernise up to 100 regional airports, with the first phase targeting 19 airports in the Legal Amazon and Northeast regions and an auction scheduled for 24-Nov-20251 2. Recent announcements specified BRL731 million in private investments secured for 13 strategic airports, with concession agreements to be signed between Dec-2025 and Mar-20263.