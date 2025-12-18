Brazil MPor announces USD272m investment to expand airport infrastructure

The AmpliAR programme was designed to attract over BRL5 billion in private investment and modernise up to 100 regional airports, with the first phase targeting 19 airports in the Legal Amazon and Northeast regions and an auction scheduled for 24-Nov-20251 2. Recent announcements specified BRL731 million in private investments secured for 13 strategic airports, with concession agreements to be signed between Dec-2025 and Mar-20263.