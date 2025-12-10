Brazil Ministry of Ports and Airports allocates USD1.2m to Santa Inês Airport and Bacabal Airport
Background ✨
The Ministry's allocation followed the announcement of the AmpliAR programme, which aimed to bring BRL731.6 million in private investment to 13 strategic airports in the Northeast and Legal Amazon, with concession agreements scheduled for signature between Dec-2025 and Mar-2026 under Brazil ANAC's supervision1. The AmpliAR initiative targeted modernisation of up to 100 airports in its first phase, focusing on the Legal Amazon and Northeast regions2.