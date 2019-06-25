Become a CAPA Member
25-Jun-2019 8:55 AM

Brazil ANAC suspends Avianca Brazil concession and commences Congonhas slot redistribution process

Brazil ANAC suspended (24-Jun-2019) Avianca Brazil's operational concession and commenced Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport slot redistribution procedures. ANAC commenced immediate redistribution of slots at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport and Recife Guararapes International Airport. The redistribution process for Sao Paulo Congonhas will take special consideration to "the critical level of [market] concentration and the very high level of infrastructure saturation". Due to the mentioned reasons, ANAC will "commence a consultation process this week to hear interested parties about the distribution of slots". [more - original PR - Portuguese]

