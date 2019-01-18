Brazil ANAC commences repossession process for 10 GECAS A320s from Avianca Brazil

Brazil ANAC commenced (17-Jan-2019) the aircraft redelivery process of 10 A320 aircraft operated by Avianca Brazil. Brazil ANAC stated: "The process is being conducted following the request by the owner leasing company, GE Capital Aviation Services". The cancellation of the aircraft's Brazilian registration can occur in up to five days and the redelivery of the aircraft is "immediate". ANAC added that the process is ensured by Presidential Decree 8008/2013 which aims for a swift removal of aircraft by the owner in case of defaults. [more - original PR - Portuguese]