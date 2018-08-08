8-Aug-2018 4:09 PM
Brazil ANAC authorises Norwegian to operate Europe-Brazil services
Brazil ANAC director Ricardo Fenelon Jr, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (07-Aug-2018) Brazil ANAC authorised Norwegian to operate Europe-Brazil services. He stated: "This authorisation is a landmark in the sector as it deals with one of the largest LCCs in the world and that handles long haul operations. I consider the increase in competition essential for the development of air transport in Brazil".