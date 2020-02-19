Become a CAPA Member
19-Feb-2020 10:55 AM

Bolivia's Ministry of Public Works takes first step to liberalising the commercial aviation industry

Bolivia's Ministry of Public Works announced (17-Feb-2020) a review into the Bolivian policy towards commercial aviation, seeking a gradual opening of the domestic market. The Ministry will consult with stakeholders on measures to carry out a new liberal policy. The Ministry will establish six workgroups to carry out specific tasks including:

