26-Apr-2018 12:31 PM

Boeing 'well positioned to capture the increased cargo demand': CEO

Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, in the company's 1Q2018 earnings call, said (25-Apr-2018) the company's 747 and 767 freighter product lines are "unmatched" and the company is "well positioned to capture the increased cargo demand". Mr Muilenburg said freight traffic growth of 7.7% for Jan/Feb-2018 is "an encouraging sign" and added: "We do see long term strength in that market. We're seeing it grow across all regions around the world". He noted general increases in trade and transport and the growth of e-commerce supporting a longer term growth trend, which contributed to the company's decision to increase 767 production from 2.5 to three aircraft per month in 2020. Mr Muilenburg stated: "The fundamental strength in the freighter market is encouraging. And I would say our product line up to support that demand is a really good line up".

