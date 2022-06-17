Boeing unveils 2022 ecoDemonstrator

Boeing unveiled (16-Jun-2022) its 2022 ecoDemonstrator aircraft on 16-Jun-2022, featuring a livery highlighting 10 years of testing to reduce fuel use, emissions and noise. The Boeing-owned 777-200ER will test approximately 30 new technologies aimed at improving sustainability and safety for the aerospace industry, including a water conservation system and technologies to improve operational efficiency. During six months of flight and ground tests starting in summer 2022, the aircraft will evaluate:

SMART vortex generators, small vertical vanes on the wing that improve aerodynamic efficiency during take off and landing, in collaboration with NASA;

A system to conserve onboard water and reduce weight and fuel use;

Additively manufactured aircraft and engine parts to help reduce fuel use and manufacturing waste;

An environmentally preferred refrigerant and a new fire suppression agent to reduce greenhouse gas emissions;

A heads up enhanced vision system for pilots to improve operational efficiency;

Continued comprehensive study of the impact of sustainable aviation fuel toward the reduction of emissions. The aircraft will use highest approved blend of sustainable aviation fuel available for all flight tests. [more - original PR]