Boeing to sell portions of digital aviation solutions business to Thoma Bravo

Boeing entered (22-Apr-2025) a definitive agreement to sell portions of its digital aviation solutions business, including its Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData and OzRunways assets, to Thoma Bravo. The all cash transaction is valued at USD10.5 billion. Boeing will retain core digital capabilities that harness aircraft and fleet specific data to provide commercial and defence customers with fleet maintenance, diagnostics and repair services. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025 and is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. [more - original PR]