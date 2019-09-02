Become a CAPA Member

2-Sep-2019 8:12 AM

Boeing to modify Aeroflot's 777-300ER cabin interiors

Boeing and Aeroflot announced (30-Aug-2019) a contract to modify passenger cabins on 18 of the carrier's 777-300ERs. Boeing will perform engineering work and supply component kits for the planned cabin interior reconfiguration. Aeroflot chief financial officer Andrey Chikhanchin said: "Designing a new Boeing 777 interior, we aim to enhance our premium quality at every class of service – business, comfort and economy". [more - original PR]

