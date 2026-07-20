Boeing to launch new aircraft programme when finance, market and technology is ready: BCA CEO

Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) president and CEO Stephanie Pope commented on the company's plans to launch a new aircraft programme, stating: "We've got to have our financial capacity together", adding: "The market has to be ready, meaning the customers see the value equation, and the technology has to drive that value equation for the customer". Ms Pope said: "We're going to… continue to work to understand that. And when the technology is ready, we'll be ready". [more - Aviation Week]