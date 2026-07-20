Boeing to launch new aircraft programme when finance, market and technology is ready: BCA CEO
Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) president and CEO Stephanie Pope commented on the company's plans to launch a new aircraft programme, stating: "We've got to have our financial capacity together", adding: "The market has to be ready, meaning the customers see the value equation, and the technology has to drive that value equation for the customer". Ms Pope said: "We're going to… continue to work to understand that. And when the technology is ready, we'll be ready". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the market was “further from being ready” for a new commercial aircraft programme than in 2025, with customers urging Boeing to prioritise improving performance and durability on existing platforms, including engine upgrades1. Ortberg also said Boeing would only contemplate a 737 successor launch when market conditions, technology readiness and Boeing’s financial viability aligned, while teams focused on recovery, delivering a nearly 6000-aircraft backlog and certifying the 737-7, 737-10 and 777-92.