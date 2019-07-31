Boeing to issue USD5.5bn in senior notes over six tranches to support Embraer JV plan

Boeing issued (30-Jul-2019) a prospectus covering the issue of USD5.5 billion in senior notes across six tranches:

USD750 million 2.300% senior notes due 2021;

USD1 billion 2.700% senior notes due 2027;

USD750 million 2.950% senior notes due 2030;

USD750 million 3.250% senior notes due 2035;

USD1.25 billion senior notes due 2050;

USD1 billion 3.950% senior notes due 2059.

Boeing expect the net proceeds from this offering to be approximately USD5433.3 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and expenses. Boeing intends to use approximately USD4 billion of the net proceeds from this offering to fund its JV with Embraer, with the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes. If the JV does not close when expected or at all, Boeing intend to use all of the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. . [more - original PR]