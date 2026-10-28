Boeing targeting ramp up to 52 737 MAXs per month in 2027: CEO

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated (27-Oct-2026) the company continues to work towards stabilising 737 MAX production at 47 aircraft per month, adding: "Our factory key performance indicators are performing well, particularly in the final assembly where we've seen a 40% improvement in rework since the start of last year". Mr Ortberg said: "However, as I mentioned at a conference last month, it is taking us longer than we had expected to demonstrate performance at Rate 47". He added the company is now targeting 2027 for stabilisation at the current rate of 47 per month and the next increase to 52. Mr Ortberg continued: "To reach 52 aircraft per month, we have to get the North Line certified and producing, our back shops - including wings - stable and ready, and fuselages in Wichita stable at the higher rates". He noted: "Taken together and integrating our learning from this year, our financial plan will target Rate 52 in the back half of 2027". Boeing stated it will not reach its target of 500 737 programme deliveries for 2026. [more - Aviation Week]