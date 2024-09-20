Loading
20-Sep-2024 11:30 AM

Boeing: Southeast Asia air traffic to more than triple by 2043

Boeing reported (19-Sep-2024) the following commercial market outlook for Southeast Asia for the period to 2043:

  • Passenger air traffic to more than triple over the next 20 years, driven by above global average economic growth and a rising middle class;
  • Passenger air traffic in Southeast Asia will grow at 7.2% p/a, well above the 4.7% global average;
  • Southeast Asian airlines will need 4720 new aircraft over 20 years, with narrowbodies making up 80% of projected deliveries;
  • Airlines in Southeast Asia will expand their share of the Asia Pacific fleet from 17% to 25%;
  • To meet long haul demand, widebodies such as the 787 will make up one in five deliveries in Southeast Asia;
  • The region will need more than 120 new and converted freighters to support increasingly diversified global supply chains and growing e-commerce demand;
  • Southeast Asian operators will need to hire and train 234,000 new pilots, maintenance technicians and cabin crew, more than tripling the region's active personnel;
  • Nearly 1200 new, more fuel efficient aircraft will replace ageing jets in the region over the next 20 years;
  • The region's available bio-based feedstocks can supply approximately 12% of global sustainable aviation fuel. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More