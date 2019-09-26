Become a CAPA Member
26-Sep-2019 12:37 PM

Boeing signs services agreements with seven Asia Pacific airlines

Boeing announced (25-Sep-2019) orders and agreements with the following airlines:

  • IndiGo: Signed agreement to integrate Jeppesen Ops Control and Tail Assignment solutions to optimise crew schedule management and manage aircraft more efficiently;
  • Cathay Pacific: Signed agreement for the Boeing 777 Performance Improvement Package 2.0 to support 777-300ER fleet;
  • Philippine Airlines: Signed agreement for the Boeing 777 Performance Improvement Package 2.0 to support 777-300ER fleet;
  • Shandong Airlines: Signed multi year agreement to renew Jeppesen NavData services to increase operational efficiency;
  • Shenzhen Airlines: Agreed to multi year renewal contract for Jeppesen tailored electronic flight information services to increase operational efficiency;
  • Malaysia Airlines: Signed consumables and expendables services agreement which appoints Boeing as the integrated supply chain solution provider for global consumables and expendables management support;
  • Skymark Airlines: Signed aft flap exchange programme agreement to support 29 737-800 fleet.

Additionally, Peach Aviation became the first Japanese airline to launch the Jeppesen Airport Moving Map capabilities so as to optimise paperless operations in the flight deck. [more - original PR]

