26-Sep-2019 12:37 PM
Boeing signs services agreements with seven Asia Pacific airlines
Boeing announced (25-Sep-2019) orders and agreements with the following airlines:
- IndiGo: Signed agreement to integrate Jeppesen Ops Control and Tail Assignment solutions to optimise crew schedule management and manage aircraft more efficiently;
- Cathay Pacific: Signed agreement for the Boeing 777 Performance Improvement Package 2.0 to support 777-300ER fleet;
- Philippine Airlines: Signed agreement for the Boeing 777 Performance Improvement Package 2.0 to support 777-300ER fleet;
- Shandong Airlines: Signed multi year agreement to renew Jeppesen NavData services to increase operational efficiency;
- Shenzhen Airlines: Agreed to multi year renewal contract for Jeppesen tailored electronic flight information services to increase operational efficiency;
- Malaysia Airlines: Signed consumables and expendables services agreement which appoints Boeing as the integrated supply chain solution provider for global consumables and expendables management support;
- Skymark Airlines: Signed aft flap exchange programme agreement to support 29 737-800 fleet.
Additionally, Peach Aviation became the first Japanese airline to launch the Jeppesen Airport Moving Map capabilities so as to optimise paperless operations in the flight deck. [more - original PR]