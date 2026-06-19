19-Jun-2026 2:49 PM
Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services opens MRO hangar at Shanghai Pudong Airport
Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services (BSAS) opened (18-Jun-2026) an MRO hangar within the Lin-gang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The hangar can accommodate up to four widebody aircraft and two narrowbody aircraft simultaneously. The company secured base maintenance contracts with Air Premia and Virgin Atlantic Airways between 2024 and 2025, under which the carriers' widebody aircraft will be serviced at the new hangar. BSAS is a joint venture between Boeing, Shanghai Airport Authority and China Eastern Airlines. [more - Aviation Week]